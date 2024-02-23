A Feel Good Friday surprise for a couple who helps paint, shovel and more for their townhome community - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We received an email recently about Blake and Renae, a couple living in Ammon. It said:

Multiple townhouses on the street where Blake lives had peeling paint on the metal trim. Some of the residents are widowed or single who were unable to paint the trim themselves. Blake took it upon himself to figure out the type and color of paint needed, purchased the paint, scraped off the old paint and repainted the trim on multiple townhomes without being asked. We all came home one day to find our homes had been painted and the paint mess cleaned up! Blake and his wife Renae are constantly taking care of their neighbors. They help shovel snow, take garbage cans from curb to house, accept deliveries, run neighbors to doctor appointments….their charity is never ending.

We felt that Blake and Renae were worthy of a Feel Good Friday surprise, so we stopped by! Check out the video in the player above.