Archer man charged with multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a child - East Idaho News

REXBURG — An Archer man is facing five felony counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

Emmanuel Acosta, 34, was arraigned Friday afternoon after being arrested and booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday.

The Idaho Attorney General’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a CyberTip in October about Acosta’s alleged activities online, according to a news release from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives began an “intensive” investigation and arrested Acosta with the help of the task force, Rexburg police and Rigby police.

Additional details about the case were not released. Acosta is being held on $150,000 bond.

Although he has been charged with a crime, it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.