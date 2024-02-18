Bomb threat at Idaho Falls McDonald's believed to be a hoax - East Idaho News

UPDATE:

IDAHO FALLS — As of 1 p.m., law enforcement has given the “all clear,” saying

the incident appears to have been a hoax call.

McDonald’s has resumed normal operations.

ORIGINAL STORY:

IDAHO FALLS — Police are investigating a bomb threat at the McDonald’s at 650 East 17th Street in Idaho Falls.

“We don’t believe the threat is credible, but we have evacuated the building out of an abundance of caution while we investigate,” Jessica Clements, of the Idaho Falls Police Department, told EastIdahoNews.com.

The threat was called into the Bonneville County dispatch center around 10:10 a.m. Sunday morning, according to Clements. The building was evacuated out of an abundance of caution.

Clements said that community members should avoid the immediate area while law enforcement investigates.