First Guns N' Hoses hockey game to debut at the Mountain America Center - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Greater Idaho Falls Police Foundation is sponsoring a Guns N’ Hoses Hockey Game on March 6 at the Hero Arena inside the Mountain America Center.

Youth from across the region will hit the ice wearing Police vs. Fire Department jerseys representing that longstanding rivalry. The teams will be comprised of youth hockey association members from the surrounding area.

“This will be an exhilarating, family-friendly event benefiting two great causes. Together, we can score big for our youth and our local heroes!” a news release says.

This will be a competition pitting a team representing our local Idaho Falls Fire Department against a team representing law enforcement. All proceeds will be split evenly to support the Idaho Falls Youth Hockey Association and the Greater Idaho Falls Police Foundation.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and the puck drops at 6:15 p.m. Tickets are $10 (plus fees) and concessions will be available as well as fundraising opportunities before and during the match. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.com or at the venue’s Bingham Healthcare Box Office during open hours.