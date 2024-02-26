I’m expecting and worried about RSV. What should I do to protect my newborn? - East Idaho News

Have a medical-related question you've always wanted answered? The doctors at the Pediatric Center are here to help! Email your 'Ask the Doctor' questions to news@eastidahonews.com and they might end up in our weekly column.

Question: I’m expecting and worried about RSV. What should I do to protect my newborn?

Answer: RSV is a common respiratory virus that can affect people of all ages, but it can be particularly concerning for infants and young children. Symptoms of RSV often mimic those of a common cold, including runny nose, coughing, sneezing, and fever.

However, in some cases, RSV can lead to more severe complications such as bronchiolitis or pneumonia. RSV is just one of many viruses prevalent during winter months that can cause bronchiolitis (inflammation of the small airways in the lungs), and sometimes the terms are used interchangeably.

The duration of RSV/bronchiolitis symptoms can vary from child to child, but typically, they last from one to six weeks. During this time, it’s crucial to provide supportive care. This may include ensuring your child stays hydrated, using a cool-mist humidifier to ease congestion, and keeping your child’s nasal passages clear with saline drops and suctioning. Antibiotics don’t treat RSV as it is a virus. However, occasionally antibiotics are used if there is a secondary bacterial infection.

Recently a new preventative option has emerged for infants and pregnant mothers. The preventative option for mothers is called Abrysvo and it is a vaccine approved for use between 32 through 36 weeks of pregnancy that conveys immunity to the infant in utero.

The option for infants after they are born is called Beyfortus. It isn’t a vaccine but rather antibody therapy that provides passive immunity for up to six months. These breakthrough treatments offer hope for preventing severe RSV infections in infants but doesn’t prevent against other viruses that cause bronchiolitis

To protect your infant from RSV, which typically is most active from fall to spring, limit exposure to people outside the home, practice good hand hygiene, and talk to your physician about preventative medications like Abryso and Beyfortus. At the Pediatric Center we have and are continuing to administer Beyfortus as we are still seeing a high number of RSV cases.

By taking proactive steps to protect your infant from RSV, you can help reduce their risk of developing severe respiratory illness. If you have concerns about RSV or your baby’s health, don’t hesitate to consult with your pediatrician for personalized guidance and recommendations.