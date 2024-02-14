Looking back: Car thieves run out of gas on highway and trial scheduled for man who allegedly planted bomb in a truck - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Feb. 12 to Feb. 18 in east Idaho history.

1900-1925

RIGBY — High wind caused “considerable grief for the telephone company” after the wind knocked down more than two dozen telephone poles, The Rigby Star reported on Feb. 17, 1921.

“Something like 27 telephone poles (were) blown down on the Lewisville-Grant line,” the local paper wrote. “Many of the poles were smashed beyond repair and new poles had to be placed.”

The toll line north of Rigby was also put out of commission for a while.

1926-1950

BLACKFOOT — Four people who stole a car ran out of gas on the highway at 3 a.m., The Pocatello Tribune reported on Feb. 17, 1927.

Around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, Sheriff J.D. Jensen received a phone call about a stolen car belonging to a man who was the proprietor of the Commercial Hotel.

The sheriff and a deputy went to where the car was stolen and saw fresh tracks in the snow, indicating the car was headed towards Pocatello.

“Shortly after passing Fort Hall, the sheriff noticed a car stopped by the roadside and as he slowed down to stop, men from the stranded car stepped out and gave a distress signal, intending to ask for the loan of some gas” the article reads. “They soon found this was unnecessary.”

The sheriff immediately took them into custody and brought them back to Blackfoot.

“They were arraigned … waived preliminary and were bound over to the district court on $1,000 bond,” the paper explained.

1951-1975

RIGBY — A man almost died after spending the night outside with a broken ankle, The Rigby Star reported on Feb. 18, 1954.

Chuck Sorensen was found early Saturday morning by Noel Johnson lying on a cement platform near the Sinclair Oil bulk plant in the northeast part of town.

Sorensen said the wind blew his hat off Friday night as he was on his way home and that he stepped into a hole.

“He was unable to summon aid and crawled up on the cement platform where he spent the night, exposed to the rain and snow,” the paper mentioned. “He was almost blue with cold when discovered by Mr. Johnson.”

Sorensen was treated for shock and a fractured right ankle.

1976-2000

JEROME — A trial was scheduled for a man who was charged in the bombing of a truck that injured a Jerome resident, the Idaho State Journal reported on Feb. 12, 1976.

“A Fifth District Court judge set trial for March 9 for Percy Bradley on a charge of assault with intent to murder,” the article states.

Robert Miller, 35, suffered a leg injury on Dec. 23, 1975, when he left a bowling alley, started his truck and it exploded.