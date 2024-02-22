Maxine Johnson turns 100 this week and she's answering 7 Questions with Emmy - East Idaho News

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world.

Today I’m interviewing Maxine Johnson – an Idaho Falls woman who turns 100 years old on Saturday! I was invited to her birthday party and we sat down to chat about her century on earth.

Here’s what I asked Maxine:

How does it feel to be turning 100?

What is the biggest thing that’s changed in the world over the course of your lifetime?

Is there anything you haven’t done in your life that you’d still like to do?

What has been the happiest moment of your life?

If you could do one thing over in your life, what would it be?

I’m 10 right now. What would you tell your 10-year-self if you could say something?

Can you share a piece of advice with me

Watch my entire interview with Maxine in the video player above!

Missed any of my previous interviews? Watch them all here. And if you have an idea of someone I should interview or just want to say hi, email me: emmy@eastidahonews.com.