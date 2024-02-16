Portneuf Medical Center donates $25,000 to Boys and Girls Club - East Idaho News

The following is a news release and photo from Portneuf Medical Center.

POCATELLO — Portneuf Medical Center is proud of their commitment of $25,000 over the next five years to support the local Boys and Girls Club in its mission to provide essential programs and services to the youth of our community.

These funds will help to expand and grow the reach of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Idaho by supporting their second site located at Indian Hills Elementary School. The BGCSEI continues to operate a site at Syringa Elementary School as well. These Clubs are serving up to 100 kids each day.

“The hospital is deeply committed to the well-being of our community, and we believe in the transformative power of organizations like the Boys and Girls Club,” said Jordan Herget, Chief Executive Officer at Portneuf Health. “By supporting their efforts, we hope to empower young people to reach their full potential and build a brighter future for themselves and their families.”

These programs are filling a vital need in the Pocatello community, the after-school program not only provides a safe place for club kids but gives them opportunities to learn through many projects in Education, Character & Leadership, Sports & Recreations, the Arts, Health & Wellness, and Workforce Readiness.

“We are incredibly grateful to Portneuf Health for their generous donation and ongoing partnership,” said Jean Haneke, Board President of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Idaho “It’s indeed exciting to have Boys & Girls Clubs up and running in Southeast Idaho to provide more and more opportunities to our youth, particularly those who need us most.”

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Idaho continually raises funds to sustain and grow their programs in Pocatello. If you would like to donate to the BCGSEI, click here.