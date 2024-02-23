SLC airport receives $20 million federal grant to work on B concourse - East Idaho News

SALT LAKE CITY (Idaho Capital Sun) — The Salt Lake City International Airport received $20 million from the federal government to fund a portion of the B concourse expansion that would include 16 gates.

The money comes from a package from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which is funding 114 airports across the country, a news release from the U.S. Department of Transportation reads.

The $970 million investment “will make it easier for passengers to get to and through airports, create jobs, and increase safety for all,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in the release.

The Salt Lake City International Airport, a $5.1 billion project, is working on completing the facility, Nancy Volmer, spokeswoman for the airport said, with Phase 3 expected to open this fall.

The full cost of the two last phases, plus the associated airfield work, is about $1 billion, Volmer said.

The grant money will be used to fund part of Phase 4, which includes 16 gates on the east side of concourse B.

“The funding is critical for the completion of the new SLC, and Phase 4, and something that the airport is very appreciative of,” she said.

No local taxpayer dollars are going toward building the facility, she said. The project started with cash from the former airport revenue, federal grant money, bonds and passenger facility charges.