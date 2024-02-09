Teton County commissioners acknowledge open meeting law violations - East Idaho News

DRIGGS — The Teton County Board of County Commissioners admitted to several open meeting law violations in a special meeting held Monday morning.

The public wasn’t properly notified of meetings with the Teton County Wildlife and Teton County Waterway and Recreation advisory committees, according to a notice from the commissioners.

“The Board recognizes it has a duty to the public to comply with and ensure its advisory committees and employees comply with the law and to ensure transparency in county legislative and administrative processes,” the commissioners said.

The county failed to properly notify the public about 18 meetings, some dating back to 2022; four of those violated the open meeting law. Those meetings centered around the Natural Resource Overlay map, which the TWAC recommended adopting on Dec. 14, 2022. The board followed the committee’s recommendation at their Jan. 9, 2023 meeting.

According to Idaho law, any actions taken during those meetings are null and void. That means the NRO map adopted on Jan. 9, 2023, has been repealed.

Like a comprehensive use map used by counties, the Natural Resource Overlay dictates planning and zoning. It is supposed to help balance development with the conservation of habitat, stream corridors, wetlands and floodplains.

“It’s an unfortunate situation,” Commissioner Chair Cindy Riegel said during Monday’s meeting.

“The Natural Resource Overlay map will revert to the 2006 version until a new map is presented and formally adopted by the BoCC in compliance with Idaho Code,” officials stated in the meeting.

The Teton County Board of County Commissioners said it will work with the Teton County Waterway and Recreation Advisory Committee and the Teton County Waterway and Recreation Committee to “take appropriate curative actions.” However, it didn’t give a timeline for those actions.

Mark Taylor, a prosecuting attorney for Jefferson County, has been appointed to review the violations and prosecute “any charges that may be deemed necessary,” according to court documents. The board said it would cooperate with the investigation.

EastIdahoNews.com reached out to Bailey Smith, the prosecuting attorney for Teton County. She said she couldn’t comment on the case.

Those who might have been affected by this adjustment to the natural resource overlay map for their development processes are encouraged to reach out to the planning and zoning administrator.