Two vehicles hit a person in Twin Falls early Monday. ISP is asking for witnesses to come forward. - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police is investigating a crash that occurred on Monday at approximately 1:11 a.m. involving two vehicles which struck a pedestrian in Twin Falls City.

Anyone who was in the area of Addison Avenue and Washington Street between approximately 1 a.m. and 1:15 a.m. is encouraged to contact the Idaho State Police with any witness information.

One of the vehicles involved is believed to be a light color 2000’s Ford F150 extended cab pickup with a long bed. The other vehicle involved is unknown at this time.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Idaho State Police dispatch at (208) 846-7500.

The crash is still under investigation at this time.