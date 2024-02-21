Utah boy dies after gasoline poured on fire explodes - East Idaho News

WEST POINT, Utah (KSL.com) — A 12-year-old boy who, along with his mother, sustained serious burns after a gasoline explosion in a backyard burn pit Monday has died.

The boy died from his injuries Tuesday morning, according to the Davis County Sheriff’s Office. The boy’s mother was treated and released from a local hospital.

“Responding to this call and aiding the family on this tragic night will be a moment that will stay with our deputies and other first responders for a lifetime,” Sheriff Kelly Sparks said. “We cannot begin to express our sincerest condolences to this family and those impacted by this terrible accident. We mourn the loss of this young boy, and we grieve for his family, his schoolmates, and those who love him.”

About 4:30 p.m. Monday, North Davis Fire District firefighters responded to a report of an explosion and at least one burn victim near 940 N. 5000 West in West Point.

Firefighters arrived to find that the fire was out, but the boy suffered “severe to critical” burns across 50-80% of his body, according to North Davis Fire District Chief Mark Becraft. He was flown to Primary Children’s Hospital, where he died Tuesday. His name has not yet been released.

His mother, 50, sustained second- and third-degree burns and was taken to McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden for treatment, according to Curt King, the agency’s deputy chief. Her name was also not released.

The investigation is ongoing; however, Becraft said it appears that the boy tried to start a fire by using gasoline in a burn pit in the backyard of the family’s home.

“(He) poured the gasoline on the fire, in which case the can exploded and he was caught on fire,” Becraft said. “I hear that his mother witnessed it or had seen what happened, and went out and tried to save him and put the fire out.”

The incident is the second of its kind this month. On Feb. 9, a 12-year-old boy was seriously injured after Hurricane firefighters in Washington County said he poured gasoline on a backyard fire. He was flown to a Las Vegas hospital with second- and third-degree burns to 8% of his body.

In both cases, firefighters say people should never pour highly flammable substances like gasoline on an active fire under any circumstances. Given both cases involved children, Becraft said parents should also lock up any gasoline cans or find ways to ensure children don’t have access to the flammable liquids.

“If they’re not used appropriately, this is what can happen. … I don’t think these flammable liquids should be available to children,” he said. “Gasoline is not meant to be starting fires. … This is a tragedy.”

Contributing: Shara Park