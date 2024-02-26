Woman airlifted to local hospital after snowmobile accident in Caribou County - East Idaho News

CARIBOU COUNTY — A woman was airlifted to a local hospital after a snowmobile accident over the weekend.

The incident happened on Sunday at 3:40 p.m.

According to a news release from the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office, the Caribou County Emergency Communication Center received a call for help at an accident located at the Chesterfield Reservoir, which is approximately 16 miles north of Bancroft.

It was reported a 47-year-old woman had been involved in a snowmobile accident while she was on the reservoir ice.

The people involved reported it had been a slow day fishing, and they were taking turns on the snowmobile when the accident happened, the news release said.

The woman was not wearing a helmet, the sheriff’s office said.

Caribou County EMS was dispatched along with the Caribou County Search and Rescue, sheriff’s deputies and a Portneuf Air Rescue Helicopter.

The woman was moved off the ice to the reservoir’s main parking area, where she was loaded onto a helicopter and transported to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.

“I am very grateful for the helicopter resources we have available to our rural community and the dedication of the volunteers who man our ambulances and search and rescue,” Sheriff Adam Mabey said in the news release.

The condition of the woman is not known at this time.