A Feel Good Friday surprise for a woman who makes Bingo extra special (with awesome prizes!) for the elderly - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with Ashley and Ashley Outlet of Idaho Falls to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We recently received an email about a kind woman using her own time and resources to help the residents of MorningStar Senior Living. It said:

I’d love to nominate my mom, Jody. My grandparents moved here two summer ago to be closer to their kids. My grandma got really sick and my mom ended up retiring to help her out. My grandparents live in MorningStar Senior Living. They put together Bingo every day for the residents that would like to attend and at the end of each month, they throw together an auction with the winning Bingo Bucks earned throughout the month. My mom has taken it into her own hands and goes shopping for gifts. We are talking anywhere from 25-40 little knick knacks to big baskets. She does this out of the sake of her own heart and purchases these items for the residents herself. She looks forward to joining in at the auctions at the end of each month to see who bids the highest on what and who is going home with what.

I know they are so, SO very grateful for the work and time she puts into this because after the auction ends they are always asking, “What does Jody have up her sleeve for the next month?!” She tends to do themes for each month too and the residents adore it!

She’s just amazing and I love how excited she gets to be such a blessing to these residents that just adore her!

We decided to surprise Jody and thank her for all she’s done. Check out the video in the player above!