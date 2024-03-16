'A Whirlwind of Circus' show comes to Idaho Falls this weekend - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Arts Council.

IDAHO FALLS — In a captivating blend of emotion, exhilaration, and human ingenuity, the Idaho Falls Arts Council invites audiences on a mesmerizing journey with Zephyr – A Whirlwind of Circus by Cirque Mechanics.

This theatrical spectacle delves into the profound choices humanity has made in shaping our planet and managing its resources, illustrating the unrelenting tug of war between man and nature.

Humans have been harnessing the power of the wind for thousands of years. The beauty and efficacy of that timeless and ingenious process inspired the creative team at Cirque Mechanics to create Zephyr. This theatrical circus show harnesses human power, instead of wind, to generate an energetic acrobatic experience.

“Don’t miss this chance to experience Zephyr live!” says Brandi Newton, Executive Director of the Idaho Falls Arts Council “You’ll be caught up in the whirlwind of circus artistry.”

Zephyr: A Whirlwind of Circus by Cirque Mechanics tickets are on sale now and are available here or at the Idaho Falls Arts Council ticket officer: 498 A Street in Idaho Falls.