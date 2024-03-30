Aberdeen man charged after allegedly cashing stolen lottery tickets - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A man police say stole 15 lottery tickets and cashed them in because he “needed the money” faces a felony charge.

Christopher Jordan Baily, 21, has been charged with one count of presenting an illegally obtained lottery ticket, court records show.

Pocatello police officers responded to reports of a theft at a gas station on North Arthur Avenue around 3:30 p.m. March 24, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The reporting party told officers that Baily, an employee of the gas station, was stealing lottery tickets and cashing them out.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with Baily.

According to the affidavit, officers asked Baily if he stole lottery tickets and he admitted that he did. When asked how many, Baily allegedly told the officers he had taken 15 because he “needed the money.”

Baily was placed under arrest and taken to Bannock County Jail for booking. He was released on his own recognizance the same day.

If he is found guilty, Baily could face up to five years in prison.

He is scheduled to appear in court before Magistrate Judge R. Todd Garbett for a preliminary hearing Thursday.

Though Baily has been charged with this crime, it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.