Auto shop goes up in flames in Madison County, fundraiser organized to help owner - East Idaho News

REXBURG — An automotive shop is considered a total loss after it went up in flames Friday, according to firefighters.

The structure fire happened at 2616 South 3000 West in Rexburg at McRae Repair. The Madison Fire Department was dispatched at 2:35 p.m.

“Someone passing by noticed the fire and saw that it was burning in the corner of the shop and called 911,” said Madison Fire Deputy Chief Troyce Miskin. “When we got there, the fire had actually progressed to the length of the entire building.”

Miskin said it was a cinder block building with a tin roof, and it collapsed. He estimates about $175,000 in damages.

“We did a defensive fire attack, meaning we fought it aggressively from the outside to try and extinguish the fire,” said Miskin.

There were no injuries reported. Firefighters were on the scene for nearly four hours.

Miskin said the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded and helped with traffic control.

Brian McRae is the owner of McRae Repair. He told EastIdahoNews.com he was in Idaho Falls at the time of the fire on a service call.

After learning what had happened, he said it’s been difficult. His business has been in operation since 2017.

“It’s been very traumatizing,” McRae said. “That’s where all the tools were kept.”

Despite everything, he says his business is still open.

McRae’s friend — Tressa Hartmann — set up a fundraiser online to help him and his business. The fundraising goal is $20,000.

“He’s just one of those people who has gone out of his way in the community and does services for free for people at times. … I feel like in this situation and in his time of need, he needs people to come together and help him,” Hartmann said.

Click here if you are interested in donating.

“…McRae, put this business together with his own two hands while working to support his children as a single father,” the online fundraiser says.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

