Bannock County man charged with sex crimes against child - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A man police say made inappropriate contact with a child has been charged with a sex crime.

Aydin Matthew Petersen, 19, faces one felony count of sexually abusing a minor under the age of 16, court records show.

Pocatello police officers received reports of a sexual assault involving a minor on Oct. 31, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Officers scheduled a forensic interview for the victim, with a child therapist.

During the interview, the victim first said she did not want to talk about what occurred. Eventually, the child acted out what Petersen allegedly did to her, the affidavit says.

The victim said Petersen told her that was how he tickled, according to the affidavit.

Officers spoke with Petersen a week later at the Pocatello Police Department.

During the interview, Petersen requested a lawyer and the conversation ended. An officer called Petersen a week later and he informed the officer that he had not yet made contact with a lawyer.

On Nov. 21, officers spoke with Petersen again. He said he had spoken with the Bannock County Public Defenders Office and was informed they could not get involved unless Petersen had been charged. However, Peterson told the officer he was not willing to speak any further about the incident without an attorney present.

Petersen was charged on March 1 but was not booked into jail. Instead, he has been served a court summons and appeared at an arraignment hearing on March 15.

Though Petersen has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If he is found guilty, Petersen would face up to 25 years in prison.

He is scheduled to appear in court before Magistrate Judge David Penrod Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.