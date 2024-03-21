Basketball star Jimmer Fredette answers 7 Questions with Emmy - East Idaho News

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world.

Jimmer Fredette is a professional basketball player who played for BYU, the Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls and other teams. He last played for the Shanghai Sharks in China and his USA men’s basketball 3×3 team has qualified for the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.

Jimmer set all sorts of basketball records in college and was recently at RootsTech in Salt Lake City with his wife Whitney to share their story.

I caught up with him at the conference and we sat down for an interview! Here’s what I asked him:

When did you know you wanted to play basketball professionally?

You are in Salt Lake at RootsTech teaching a class on the best way to save memories. Can you share a fun memory involving your kids with me and what are some ways you preserve memories?

How did you meet your wife?

You’ve traveled around the world playing basketball. Do you have a favorite place you’ve visited?

I’ve been thinking of trying basketball. Do you have any tips?

You are training in hopes of going to the Olympics this year. What’s been the hardest part of training?

What is your favorite junk food?

BONUS QUESTIONS

If you weren’t a basketball player, what do you think you’d be doing for your job?

If you could play against one person, who would it be?

Do you have a piece of good advice you’ve received that you can share with me?

Watch my entire interview with Jimmer in the video player above.

