Bingham County Sheriff's Office investigating potential home invasion that resulted in a death - East Idaho News

BINGHAM COUNTY — Law enforcement responded to the scene of a potential home invasion Wednesday that resulted in a death.

The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office and the Bingham County Blackfoot Joint Detective Division responded to 134 West 600 North in Bingham County at around 12:15 p.m., according to a sheriff’s office news release.

When deputies arrived, they discovered a scene that prompted an investigation into a home invasion. They also learned of an individual that had died. That death has been classified as suspicious, according to Bingham County Chief Deputy Jordyn Nebeker.

At least one person was transported to a local hospital from the scene with injuries, Nebeker said.

Details regarding the victim(s) or suspects have not been released yet at this time.

“We are working diligently to gather evidence and determine the events that led to this tragic incident. We understand the concern this may cause in the community,” the release said.

The area has been cordoned off and the sheriff’s office is asking residents to avoid the area.

The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone with information regarding this incident to call (208) 785-1234.