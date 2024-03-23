Bodies of missing Blanding men found - East Idaho News

BLANDING, Utah (KSL.com) — The bodies of two men who were listed as missing since Feb. 27 were found Friday, according to the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office.

William Drew Bull, 29, and Christopher Alan Owens, 28, disappeared after a trip to Moab last month. Investigators say they were last seen in a Blanding gas station surveillance camera footage on Feb. 25 at 11:30 a.m., confirming that they had safely made it back from Moab, according to a police booking affidavit.

On March 8, Charles Youngjuom Yoo, 35, was arrested for investigation of obstructing justice in connection with the disappearance of the two men. Five days later, Yoo was charged with two counts of aggravated murder, a first-degree felony; and obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony.

The two men lived in Yoo’s house in Blanding at 371 E. 850 South.

“Due to evidence collected at the residence, interviews with Yoo, investigative techniques and the lack of proof of life from William Bull and Christopher Owens, the investigation is now being termed a homicide investigation,” the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office in a Facebook post.

San Juan sheriff’s deputies have not released any more details, and have notified the families of the two men. Their bodies have been taken by authorities to the state medical examiner.