 Bonneville County closes roads due to blowing, drifting snow - East Idaho News

HIGHWAYS CLOSED

Major closures on eastern Idaho highways due to blowing snow

ROADS CLOSED

Bonneville County closes roads due to blowing, drifting snow

  Published at  | Updated at
EastIdahoNews.com Staff

EastIdahoNews.com staff

road closed sign

The following Bonneville County roads have been closed due to blowing and drifting snow:

  • Sunnyside East of Hawks Landing Subdivision
  • Bone Road at Lincoln Road
  • Lincoln (Blacktail Road) East of Bone Road

Drivers are asked to avoid the roads and use caution while driving.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION