Bonneville County closes roads due to blowing, drifting snow - East Idaho News

Bonneville County closes roads due to blowing, drifting snowPublished at | Updated at
The following Bonneville County roads have been closed due to blowing and drifting snow:
- Sunnyside East of Hawks Landing Subdivision
- Bone Road at Lincoln Road
- Lincoln (Blacktail Road) East of Bone Road
Drivers are asked to avoid the roads and use caution while driving.
