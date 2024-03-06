Chubbuck man gets 15 years for attempted strangulation - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A man who pleaded guilty to a felony charge of aggravated battery has been sent to prison.

Paul Macias Villalobos, 35, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated battery as part of a plea agreement, court records show. In exchange for the guilty plea, the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office dismissed a persistent violator enhancement.

At a Feb. 5 hearing, District Judge Rick Carnaroli ordered Villalobos to serve 15 years in prison.

Villalobos was arrested in September when officers responded to reports of a physical disturbance at a home on Richland Avenue in Pocatello.

As officers approached the home, they saw a man matching the suspect’s description. The officers told the man, later identified as Villalobos, to stop, but he attempted to run.

Villalobos quickly stopped, though, and officers were able to catch up to him. When they did, officers described him as being “agitated” and smelling of alcohol.

Villalobos was placed under arrest and placed inside a police cruiser.

Officers then spoke with the victim, who knows Villalobos. She said Villalobos knocked on her door and asked to come in to use the restroom. The woman told Villalobos he could not come in. He then responded, “Woman, I could–” and began to choke the woman.

The victim said she could not breathe and feared for her life.

A witness then provided officers with doorbell camera footage of the incident, which according to police reports corroborated the victim’s story.

Villalobos’ prison sentence for the attack will run concurrently with a five-year sentence he received for a 2019 aggravated assault charge to which he pleaded guilty in Bingham County.

Between the two cases, Villalobos has been ordered to pay $3,491 in fees and fines.