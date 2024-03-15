Cortney Liddard, CEO of Ball Ventures, announces he is stepping down - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — One of eastern Idaho’s most prominent CEOs announced Friday he is stepping down.

Cortney Liddiard plans to leave Ball Ventures after a 22-year career with the Idaho Falls based company, according to a news release. Ball Ventures was founded by Allen Ball and is the developer behind Snake River Landing, Sandcreek Commons and projects in 17 states.

“Having the opportunity to work alongside Allen Ball and lead our team of dedicated employees has been the highlight of my professional career,” Liddiard said. “For the past 22 years, I have had the honor to work side by side with Allen and learn from his entrepreneurial spirit. Together we have grown Ball Ventures from a one-person family office to a substantial investment firm. Allen’s entrepreneurial spirit is ingrained in the organization. His concern for people and the value a job has for an individual has left a lasting impression on me.”

Liddiard will work with the Ball Ventures leadership team and Board of Directors through the transition to new leadership.

“Cortney has been instrumental in founding and building Ball Ventures into what it is today,” Ball said. “He has established BV as a leader in commercial real estate development and investing and is responsible for diversifying the portfolio into high growth areas such as operating company ownership, hospitality and healthcare. His passion for building strong partnerships and developing our people has allowed us to make a positive impact in the communities where we do business and has been critical to our success. I am grateful for his continued partnership, sincerely appreciate all that we have built, and thank my friend for all the years of dedication.”

Liddiard said he is particularly proud of Snake River Landing and the Mountain America Center – projects Ball has envisioned since 2001.

“I look forward to continuing to support Allen, the Board and the incredible BV team,” Liddiard said. “I am excited for the opportunities ahead, and for Ball Ventures’ next chapter, as well as my own.”

Rodney Goldstein, Chairman of the Board, said, “The Board is grateful to Cortney for his stewardship of Ball Ventures and for creating a strong real estate development and investment management enterprise. Ball Ventures is well positioned to grow significantly and to deploy substantial additional capital in the years ahead.”