Drivers asked to avoid F Street underpass in Idaho Falls after semi overturns - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Police are asking drivers to avoid a street underpass after a semi overturned in Idaho Falls.

The incident happened right before noon on Thursday.

The Idaho Falls Police Department posted a transit alert on Facebook, saying to avoid the F Street underpass and the southbound lanes. The semi has blocked the road.

“It’s a semi truck that was pulling a trailer and on that trailer, was an oil tanker that was empty,” said police spokeswoman Jessica Clements.

There were no injuries reported. Clements said the driver is being cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.

“Please avoid the area for the next few hours while this is addressed,” the department posted.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article listed the incorrect address based on police reports. It has been corrected and we apologize for this error.

Courtesy Tony Mares

Courtesy Idaho Falls Police Department