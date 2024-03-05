Early construction activities begin next week for US-20 interchanges in Rexburg - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

REXBURG — The Idaho Transportation Department will begin early construction activities on March 11 to replace two interchanges on U.S. Highway 20 in Rexburg. This summer the interchanges at University Boulevard (Exit 332) and State Highway 33 (Exit 333) will be rebuilt to be safer and more efficient.

Work this spring will include utility work and installing temporary traffic signals at Exit 333 to help with traffic flow during construction. Crews will also install permanent signals further north at the ramps for Salem Highway (Exit 337). Lane closures during these early activities will occur outside of peak traffic times as much as possible.

“Between March and June, we anticipate maintaining at least one lane of traffic in each direction on University Boulevard and SH-33,” Project Manager Conner Huffaker said.

Construction this summer will require each interchange to be fully closed, one at a time. Full closure of the interchange at University Boulevard is anticipated for the month of June. Full closure of the interchange at SH-33 is anticipated for the month of August. As one interchange is closed for construction, the other will remain open as a detour route. US-20 will remain open to through traffic throughout construction.

Crews anticipate that all work will be complete by late October.

When complete, both interchanges will be diverging diamond interchanges (DDIs). The DDI design was chosen after many years of analyzing technical data and working with the local community. Watch this video to learn how to drive through the new interchanges.

ITD will host an open house on April 2 at Madison High School from 4 to 6 p.m. to share construction plans and impacts with the community. More information will also be made available online at that time.