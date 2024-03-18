EastIdahoNews.com brings on new reporter/editor - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com is excited to welcome a new reporter/weekend editor to our ever-growing staff of journalists.

David Pace is an Idaho Falls native, who has worked locally in journalism since 2022. He reported at the Upper Valley Standard Journal in Rexburg, and most recently at the Idaho Falls Post Register. During his time at the newspapers he covered local politics, education and the Idaho National Laboratory.

Previously, Pace served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves and in the Utah National Guard.

He received a bachelor’s degree in communications from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah and is a graduate of Idaho Falls High School.

At EastIdahoNews.com, Pace will be responsible for editing and posting stories on the weekends. He will also work three days during the work week as a reporter covering politics and education in eastern Idaho.

He replaces former weekend editor Mary Boyle, who recently left EastIdahoNews.com to take another job.

Please join us in welcoming Pace to the EastIdahoNews.com family! He can be reached at (208) 535-8337 or at david.pace@eastidahonews.com