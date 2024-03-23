Find a piece of cinema history in the Gate City this weekend - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A collector of rare and antique items is offering people in the Gate City the chance to acquire their very own film artifacts.

Ricky, who declined to give his last name, is the owner of Golden Era of Cinema based out of San Francisco. He’s a collector of vintage Disney memorabilia and old film reels and has a stand at the Spring Fair in Pocatello this weekend.

“You can have a piece of cinema history,” Ricky said.

People who visit Ricky’s booth will be able to find film cells for sale, which are framed displays of film that actually played in theaters. Anyone who’s interested can possibly find a film cell from their favorite movie.

A collection of film cells | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

Ricky has film cells from many classic Disney movies such as “Bambi,” “Fantasia,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” among many others.

But he doesn’t just have film from Disney movies. He offers so many film cells that he sorts them into sections by decade.

“Disney stuff is great, but Disneyland is not for everybody. Everybody’s got a favorite movie,” Ricky said.

Ricky sees cinema as something that people have a shared love for, and something that brings people together.

“I tell people that you can fight it out over sports and hug it out over the movies,” Ricky said.

As a collector, Ricky has built up a huge collection of Disney items, including the original copies of maps that were on display at Disneyland.

When someone tells Ricky that they believe his posters are reproductions, he points out the aged and worn fold lines in the posters. He said tthe majority of his posters are in very good to excellent condition, some in near mint condition.

Ricky has posters that go back all the way to the early 1960s. These posters capture a snapshot of what Disneyland was like during that time.

For anyone who displays one of these posters in their house, it not only gives you an image of what disneyland was like during the year the map came from, but it also reminds them of their own memories.

“Most of us, if you go to Disneyland, you have your own personal memories associated with that experience,” Ricky said.

The most affordable items Ricky carries are replica vintage posters. He carries a wide variety of these from recognizable Disney movies to posters advertising park attractions like Splash Mountain and Frontierland.

“This is stuff that people can enjoy putting in their home or give as a gift,” Ricky said.

These posters go for $40 a piece, or $100 for three. The price for film cells ranges from $75 to $100.

People will be able to find Ricky at the Spring Fair Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the Idaho Central Credit Union Dome. The event starts at noon on Friday and at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

