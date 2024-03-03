Fort Hall man's probation sentence reopened following latest arrest - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A man who pleaded guilty to aggravated assault was sentenced to probation. But his case was reopened less than a month later following another arrest.

De Von Farmer, 29, pleaded guilty to the felony charge and a misdemeanor charge for resisting arrest as part of a plea agreement. In exchange, the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office dismissed felony charges for robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

During a Feb. 5 hearing, District Judge Rick Carnaroli suspended a prison sentence of 18 to 36 months. Instead, he ordered Farmer to complete three years of felony probation.

Farmer and 32-year-old Karla Devinney were arrested in May after officers linked them to a robbery.

The victims told officers they were panhandling on Yellowstone Avenue when Farmer approached and held a sharpie to one of the victims’ neck. Farmer, the victims said, told them they were on “his turf” and demanded half of their money.

Devinney and Farmer then walked to a bus stop. The victims called Chubbuck police and told officers where Farmer and Devinney were. Both were arrested a short time late.

Devinney’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 8. She has pleaded guilty to a felony for aggravated assault and a misdemeanor for simple assault.

As part of his sentence, Farmer was ordered to pay $1,003 in fees and fines.

His case, however, has been reopened for probation violation after Farmer was arrested on Feb. 20 and charged with a misdemeanor for domestic assault.

He is scheduled to appear before Carnaroli to admit or deny his probation violation on March 25.