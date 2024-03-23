Here are the contested races in Lemhi and Butte Counties - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Election season is underway and counties throughout eastern Idaho will have a number of contested races on the ballot.

Voters in Butte and Lemhi Counties are electing various county officials. Both counties have contested county commissioner races. Lemhi County residents will also elect a new sheriff and prosecuting attorney.

The deadline to file to run for legislative or county office was Friday, March 15. The primary is May 21.

Here’s who’s filed to run in contested county races.

Lemhi County

Sheriff

Sheriff Steve Penner, who has been in office for two terms, is not seeking re-election.

John Bennett (R)

Chris Horton (R)

Leah Madsen (R)

Albert Pardo (R)

Prosecuting Attorney

Prosecutor Paul Withers is not seeking re-election.

Chace Slavin (R)

Rocky Wixom (R)

County Commissioner, District 1 (two-year term)

Commissioner Leah Madsen is not seeking re-election.

John Blayden (R)

Rick Carlson (R)

Butte County

County Commissioner, District 1

Commissioner Wes Collins is not seeking re-election.

Monica Hampton (R)

Darrell Wheeler (R)

Maddie Mocettini-Hansen (R)