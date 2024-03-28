Highway blocked near Montana border due to multiple crashes and winter storm - East Idaho News

ISLAND PARK — Drivers are being asked to use alternate routes after a highway has been blocked due to a spring snowstorm causing havoc.

According to Idaho 511, U.S. Highway 20 near mile marker 402 is blocked in both directions at the Montana border. The alert was posted Thursday after 10:30 a.m.

“Multiple crashes and semis are jackknifed on the Montana side and so they are asking us to assist with closing the road until they can get it cleaned up,” Idaho State Police Lt. Marvin Crain said.

Crain said it is snowing in the area and that it will most likely be closed for several hours.

“Find another route or postpone (your) trip until the weather clears up,” Crain said.

Fremont County Emergency Management posted on social media that roads in Island Park are “slick and deceptive.”

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has a winter weather advisory in effect until 9 p.m. Thursday in the Island Park area. Snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches are expected.

