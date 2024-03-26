 I-15 lane blocked in Idaho Falls after semi-truck catches fire - East Idaho News
I-15 lane blocked in Idaho Falls after semi-truck catches fire

Andrea Olson

Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

A semi-truck caught fire on Interstate 15 in Idaho Falls on Tuesday. | Courtesy Idaho Falls Fire Department

IDAHO FALLS — Firefighters have responded to a semi-truck that caught fire Tuesday afternoon on the interstate.

The fire call came in after 4:50 p.m. The incident happened on Interstate 15 near Grandview Drive.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded.

According to city spokesman Eric Grossarth, the fire is out, and no injuries have been reported.

Drivers should expect delays in the area. Both southbound lanes were originally closed; however, the left lane is now open. The right lane remains closed while firefighters clean up, Grossarth told EastIdahoNews.com.

“It looks like there was a fire in one of the tires and axle areas,” Grossarth said. “The semi-truck itself disconnected from the trailer.”

Courtesy Idaho Falls Fire Department

