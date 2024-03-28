Idaho Senate rejects summer lunch program funding - East Idaho News

BOISE (IdahoEdNews.org) — The Senate Thursday rejected a Department of Health and Welfare budget over funding for a federal lunch program for children.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture this year made permanent a temporary pandemic program that offers low-income children free lunches over the summer. The Summer EBT program provides $40 monthly stipends to children eligible for free or reduced school lunches. The stipends, issued over three months, could be spent at stores that accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

Idaho would have covered half of the administrative cost of the program — $545,300 — while USDA would have covered the other half of administrative costs and 100% of the lunch money. USDA would paid $16.3 million to cover lunches for 136,000 Idaho children, according to Health and Welfare’s budget request.

The budget failed in the Senate by a 10-25 vote.

“We’re sending the wrong message to parents and kids that we’re going to keep providing for everybody without needing something in return,” said Sen. Cindy Carlson, R-Riggins. “I believe that the message we need to be sending is we all need to work for what we get.”

After the Senate vote, the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee quickly met and passed a new budget bill without the lunch money.

A motion from Rep. Brooke Green to continue funding the program failed in JFAC on an 8-12 vote. “Rest assured, I’ll always stand by ensuring that our children in the state of Idaho receive necessary nutrition over the summer,” said Green, D-Boise.

Along with Green’s fellow Democrats, five House Republicans supported funding the summer lunches: Reps. Matt Buddy of Mountain Home, Britt Raybould of Rexburg, Rod Furniss of Rigby, James Petzke of Meridian and Clay Handy of Burley.

After Green’s motion failed, the committee voted 16-4 to advance a new budget sans the lunch funding. Rep. Tina Lambert, R-Caldwell, was the sole GOP “no” vote.