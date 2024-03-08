ITD asks drivers to be vigilant after snowplow hit this week - East Idaho News

SODA SPRINGS — Idaho Transportation Department crews are asking drivers to continue to watch out for snowplows after one was hit earlier this week.

A snowplow was rear-ended just west of Soda Springs on Tuesday, March 5. It happened on U.S. Highway 30 and was weather-related. There were no injuries and damage to the plow was limited to the sander, according to ITD spokesman Justin Smith.

“Our crews worked around the clock to keep the roads open and safe,” Smith said.

Smith told EastIdahoNews.com this winter season, ITD has had 13 snowplows hit by other motorists. Of those, four were in Southeast Idaho. Two were in December, one was in February, and one was in March.

In comparison, last year, ITD had 17 snowplow strikes by this time of year.

“With winter winding down, we ask all motorists to continue to be vigilant for snowplows, do not pass them on the right, and be patient as our crews continue to work keeping the roads safe for everyone,” Smith said.

Before traveling, check Idaho 511 here for road conditions that are updated 24/7.