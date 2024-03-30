ITD hosting open house to get your input on two interchange projects in Rexburg - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

REXBURG – The Idaho Transportation Department is holding an open house on Tuesday, April 2 to share construction plans and closures at two interchanges on US Highway 20 in Rexburg. This summer, the interchanges at University Boulevard (Exit 332) and ID Highway 33 (Exit 333) will be rebuilt to be safer and more efficient.

The open house will be held at Madison High School from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Information will also be available online from April 2-9.

“Our goal is to complete this project as quickly as possible for the Rexburg community,” Project Manager Conner Huffaker said. “We encourage community members to learn about major tra?c impacts so they can plan ahead for a successful summer.”

Early work on the interchanges began this month. Major impacts will include fully closing each interchange, one at a time, during construction. A full closure of Exit 332 is anticipated for the month of June. A full closure of Exit 333 is anticipated for the month of August. One interchange will remain open as a detour route while the other is closed for construction.

The full closure schedule will allow crews to work faster and complete both interchanges in one construction season. US-20 will remain open to through traffic during construction. ITD anticipates all work will be complete by late October.

When complete, both interchanges will be diverging diamond interchanges (DDIs). The DDI design was chosen after many years of analyzing technical data and working with the local community. Watch the video above to learn how to drive through the new interchanges.

To sign up for email updates, click here.