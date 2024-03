REXBURG — Power is restored for nearly 3,000 power customers who Rexburg.

Rocky Mountain Power said the outage for about 2,945 customers was due to a damaged line.

Power went out around 4:15 p.m. Thursday. The utility sent out a notice to customers around 5:50 p.m. saying electricity was restored, though some people reported having power as early as 5:15 p.m.

If your power is still out, call (877) 508-5088.