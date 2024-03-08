Local students to host fundraiser for trip to Peru - East Idaho News

AMMON — Four members of Alturas Preparatory Academy’s intensive International Baccalaureate Diploma program are planning a trip to Peru — with the first of its fundraisers scheduled for later this month.

Ashtyn Mayo, a junior at Alturas, said the trip is part of the program, called IB Diploma.

Part of the program’s curriculum, Mayo said, is the completion of CAS (creativity, activity, service) Project. Along with three of her program-mates, Mayo selected a trip to Peru, where the students will assist in development programs while taking part in cultural activities, like cooking and basket weaving.

“We’re really excited to experience a lot of the culture there,” Mayo said. “We’re doing a lot of research on Peruvian culture.”

Sarah Shirts, also a junior at Alturas and a member of the IB Diploma program, said the group chose Peru out of a selection of countries because they all identified Spanish among their classroom weaknesses.

“We wanted it to connect back to one of our other classes, and since Spanish is, kind of, all of our weakest (class), we wanted to do a Spanish-speaking country,” she said.

Upon returning from their one-week trip to the South American nation, Mayo is hopeful the group will share some Peruvian culture while providing aid to the country.

“We’re hoping, after we come back, to hold events to fundraise for charities in Peru where we would talk about Peruvian culture, probably prepare some Peruvian food,” she said.

To help pay for the trip, which is being planned though CAS Trips — an organization that helps with these projects specifically — the group is hosting a spaghetti dinner fundraiser on March 25.

The event is sponsored by Pizza Pie Cafe — which is providing some of the food — and will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the LDS Stake Center at 4363 East 17th Street in Ammon.

Meals are $12 apiece but must be bought in advance, since the group will not be allowed to exchange money on the premises. However, you can buy a meal while enroute to the event.

Buy your tickets here.

Mayo said the group will also gladly accept donations from anyone unable to attend the event. Donations can be made to the Venmo account at the same link above.

The group expects to plan additional fundraiser events before the trip, which is planned for June.