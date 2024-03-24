Man rescued in Madison County Saturday morning after getting stuck while snowmobiling - East Idaho News

REXBURG – Madison County Search and Rescue rescued a man who was reported missing Saturday.

It happened sometime Saturday morning in the Cress Creek area, according to a news release from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

A 56-year-old man, whose name wasn’t reported, was snowmobiling in the area Friday night and did not return home. His wife called 911 after multiple unsuccessful attempts to get in touch with him.

Search parties went looking for him on four-wheelers and side-by-sides. The news release doesn’t specify how long the search lasted, but the man called out to them to get their attention while they were looking.

Crews later learned the man had gotten stuck overnight and left his cell phone in his truck.

“The search and rescue team were able to get him into the heated side-by-side so he could warm up and get his snow machine unstuck,” the news release says.

The man and his machine were brought out safely.

Sheriff Ron Ball appreciates those who helped in the search effort and he offers a reminder to backcountry recreaters.

“Please remember — don’t go alone and always let someone know where you are going and when you should be back,” he says.