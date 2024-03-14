Officials identify Idaho couple who died in Oregon plane crash that left no survivors - East Idaho News

CALDWELL (Idaho Statesman) — An Oregon sheriff has identified the remains of the couple from Caldwell, west of Boise, who died in a plane crash Sunday.

The remains in the plane belonged to David Hagarty, 69, and his wife, Venita Hagarty, 63, Jefferson County Sheriff Jason Pollock told the Idaho Statesman in an email Thursday.

David was the registered owner of the single-engine Piper, Federal Aviation Administration records showed. Pollock said no one else was on board.

While heading to Idaho, the couple’s plane crashed in a remote part of Oregon on Sunday night and left “no survivors” because of the “extent of the crash,” authorities said.

In a Facebook post, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, which is about an hour north of Bend, Oregon, said it received a report of a plane going down in a remote area about 5 miles southeast of Madras, the Statesman previously reported. The plane had taken off from Aurora, Oregon, which is about 30 minutes south of Portland.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA are expected to conduct a “lengthy investigation” to determine the cause of the crash, according to the sheriff’s post.