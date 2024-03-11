One man taken to the hospital after crash near Thunder Ridge High School - East Idaho News

AMMON — One man was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash near a local high school.

The call came in right before 8:20 a.m. Monday. It happened at Greenwillow Lane and North 45th East. There was a pickup and a sedan involved, according to Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Bryan Lovell.

“It looks like the pickup was crossing 45th East from the Thunder Ridge (High School) entrance trying to get onto Crowley Road and failed to yield to the traffic and was hit by the other car,” Lovell said.

Pictures sent to the newsroom show what looks like major damage to the sedan, which had been driven by a juvenile.

Lovell said the man in the pickup was cited for failing to yield. The man was taken to a local hospital by an Idaho Falls ambulance with minor injuries.

Lanes were partially blocked for over an hour before the scene was cleared.