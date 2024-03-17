Portneuf Medical Center announces Magical Moments baby contest winners - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Portneuf Medical Center has announced the winners of its 2023 Magical Moments baby contest.

The Boyd Babies are the grand prize winner, having received the most votes, and Baby Christensen is the runner-up.

Voting was based on public popular vote and the photo with the most likes at the close of the contest was selected for the grand prize.

Baby Christensen was named runner-up. | Portneuf Medical Center

“When it comes to a newborn, there are hundreds of magical moments: their first breath, first smile, first word, first laugh, first steps and thousands of other firsts,” a news release from Portneuf said. “The gift of life is magical and we, at Portneuf Medical Center, feel blessed each year to be a part of celebrating thousands of babies’ first days.”

Over 80,000 babies have been born at Portneuf Medical Center since the 1950s.