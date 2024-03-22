Running to overcome: Rescue Mission’s ‘Walk in the Cold’ to help the homeless - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls residents are encouraged to experience a small taste of what homeless individuals face every day during a “Walk in the Cold” event at 11 a.m. Saturday. The Idaho Falls Rescue Mission is organizing the annual 5K race which features two events — a run and a walk at the Waterfront at Snake River Landing.

One of the participants Saturday is a man currently completing the mission’s Navigate program.

“He’s a former runner and since dealing with addiction, he hasn’t been able to run or hasn’t been running,” says Chris Aspinall, the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission’s director of development. “So now he’s getting back into it. That’ll be cool.”

The event is designed to raise awareness and give community members a glimpse into the lives and conditions of those who do not have housing in Idaho.

“Most people don’t even know we have an issue in our own backyard,” Idaho Falls Rescue Mission Executive Director Tyler Perkins says. “It’s really kind of turned into this cool opportunity to get a peek into your local gospel rescue mission, find out what that is, find out what we do and find out what type of population and people that we’re helping.”

This year organizers anticipate a warmer ‘Walk in the Wet’ event compared to 2023 when temperatures averaged 24 degrees and participants were outside for about 90 minutes.

“We want you to understand, to get a feel for what it’s like to be cold … to be a little hungry, to be uncomfortable,” Aspinall says. “When everybody came in freezing, … we got to do that for an hour and a half. Our guests do that over 24 hours a day. Until they come to us, this is their life.”

Racers prepare for the 5K to commence during the 2022 “Walk in the Cold” race.

A record number of individuals have registered for the event. Participation costs $35 and is free for children ages 12 and under. While race t-shirts are no longer available, a limited number of grab bags will be issued with registration at www.walkinthecold.com or you can sign up at the event in person until 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

The 5K walk starts at 11 a.m., and the 5K run kicks off at 11:30 a.m. The event will be followed by a free chili lunch for participants starting at 12 p.m. A raffle for a big-screen TV, PS5, sound system and wall mount will be held at 1 p.m.

Funds raised from the event will support three local emergency shelters — the Haven, City of Refuge and Ruth House in Idaho Falls.

“In 2023, 425 individuals were sheltered for a total of 8,694 total safe nights of sleep, … 33,336 meals were served to guests and community members, … 4,620 volunteer hours were given and more than 61,000 total resources were provided to the community including food boxes, clothing vouchers, a night’s stay, hygiene kits, blankets, emergency shelter and case management,” Perkins says.

The effort also supports “Navigate,” the Rescue Mission’s 12-month recovery program, which provides participants with physical, mental and spiritual life skills training, Aspinall says.

The intensive Navigate program has a significant rate of success. While only about 30% of Navigate participants graduate, 95% of those who finish do not relapse.

The homeless community is a diverse body of individuals. Nationally, less than 40% of homeless individuals are addicted to substances, according to Aspinall. Often, individuals can become homeless after health concerns or an accident cause them to miss work or be evicted from their homes. The Idaho Falls Rescue Mission’s shelters can provide 30, 60 or 90 days of temporary assistance to help guests find a job and find more stable housing.

The race is an opportunity for people of all backgrounds to come ask questions and learn about the rescue mission’s lifesaving work.

“It really is step outside of your comfort zone and understand what some people in our community are going through,” Aspinall says.