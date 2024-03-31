Scaling on US 93 north of Salmon to cause delays in April - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

SALMON — Drivers on U.S. Highway 93 north of Salmon should plan for 20-minute delays in April as crews scale rocky slopes above the highway.

Professional scalers will clear loose rock to reduce the risk of debris falling to the road during spring freeze-thaw cycles, animal migration and rain events, which can occur year round.

Work will begin Tuesday between Fourth of July Creek and Wagon Hammer Springs. Over the next two weeks, crews are expected on site each weekday between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. They will close the highway for 20 minutes at a time to knock down rocks, pause work and clear the road and then reopen to allow waiting vehicles to pass through.

There will be no delays outside of working hours unless a safety concern is encountered that needs immediate attention.

As part of this project, crews will also repair rock netting already in place and install more of it to cover a greater area. Crews will return in the fall to complete installing new rockfall mesh at this site.

Travelers are reminded to check 511 Idaho to be aware of impacts from work zones like this one.