Scotty McCreery, Tyler Braden to perform in eastern Idaho - East Idaho News

FORT HALL — Scotty McCreery will be playing live in eastern Idaho at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel on July 13. McCreery will not be the only live act on stage that evening as Tyler Braden will also be performing.

McCreery rose to fame after winning the tenth season of ‘American Idol’ in 2011. He has released many chart-topping singles and became a member of the Grand Ole Opry this year.

Braden has over 260 million streams to his name and is taking stages around the world. His growing list of tour credits includes Luke Bryan, Brooks & Dunn, Brantley Gilbert, Chris Stapleton, Dierks Bentley and Mitchell Tenpenny.

Ticket are available now and can be purchased here.