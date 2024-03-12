Shelter receives hundreds of applications for Winnie, dog who had unfortunate encounter with porcupine - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — Winnie the dog is feeling the love after EastIdahoNews.com shared the pooch’s unfortunate encounter with a porcupine.

The Blackfoot Animal Shelter has received hundreds of inquiries about the Boston Terrier since posting photos of the dog with dozens of porcupine quills in her face earlier this month.

“She is recovering. We are accepting applications for her through Wednesday, March 13. On March 14, we will go through all applications and make a decision,” a post on the shelter’s Facebook page reads.

EastIdahoNews.com shared Winnie’s story Friday after a Good Samaritan found the three-year-old dog in Bingham County. She was taken to the shelter, where the quills were removed, and she has been recovering. Winnie was taken to the vet Tuesday morning for an eye checkup and to be spayed.

Winnie the dog is recovering. | Snake River Animal Shelter

People around the world have reached out to the shelter asking about Winnie with many offering to take her home. Employees are unable to respond to all the inquiries, but those interested in adopting the dog can email basr6897@gmail.com with this application.

“We would like to remind everyone — 50 dogs are in our shelter. They all have a story, and they all deserve homes,” the shelter posted on Facebook. “Small, medium and large dogs – we have them all. We only have one Boston, so unfortunately, many people will be disappointed. Please consider some of our other pets.”

You can see the other dogs and cats at the shelter here.