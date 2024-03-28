Soda Springs woman arrested for meth and marijuana possession - East Idaho News

SODA SPRINGS — A Soda Springs woman has been arrested for drug possession and intent to deliver methamphetamine and marijuana, following a months-long investigation by law enforcement.

Kristin Miller, 42, was taken into custody and charged on Thursday, March 28, according to a Caribou County Sheriff’s Office news release. The Soda Spring resident likely faces additional forthcoming charges.

“It is the intent of the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office to continue working aggressively, and with other agencies, to address the proliferation and usage of illegal drugs,” Caribou County Sheriff Adam Mabey said.

The arrest was coordinated in tandem between the Soda Springs Police Department and the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals with information on this or similar cases tied to drug activity should contact the police or other law enforcement officials, the release said.

“The working relationship that has been developed between the Soda Spring Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office is allowing us to pool our resources for the betterment and safety of our communities,” Mabey said. “Deputy Clif Rose and Officer Taylor Peck used professionalism and tenacity in putting this case together and removing these drugs from our community.”

Although Miller has been accused of these crimes, it doesn’t necessarily mean she committed them. Everyone is innocent until proven guilty.

She is expected to appear in court soon.