Southeast Idaho woman loves 'Idahoing' and she shares it with others through artwork - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Jody Meyer, owner of an Etsy shop called Idahoing, displayed her hand cut wood carvings and birdhouses at the 32nd annual Spring Fair this week.

It was held at the ICCU Dome in Pocatello on March 21, 22 and 23.

Meyer sells original designs that pay homage to the Gem State.

“I’ve spent a lot of time hiking, biking, backpacking, exploring all the things Idaho has to offer,” Meyer said. “So when I do an art piece, I’m remembering the drive up to McCall (or another place I’ve been).”

Through her woodcrafts, Meyer wants to evoke a feeling that Idaho gives her. She sees the word “idahoing” as an action.

“Whether we’re out hiking or biking, you’re Idahoing, and if you live here, you’re doing it,” Meyer said.

The term originated with Meyer and her husband while they were on a road trip through Idaho.

“I think it came out of his mouth. That’s what we were doing. We were on our way somewhere and it just stuck and then kind of shelved it for a little bit and then it turned into this,” Meyer said.

For Meyer, Idahoing didn’t start out as creating art. Before this, her background was in construction.

“When this came about, I was just doing it myself and I wanted not an overwhelmingly big project to take on,” Meyer said.

Meyer started by making crafts for her garden and other outdoor crafts, like planter boxes. Another one of the crafts she would make was birdhouses.

Eventually, Meyer talked to some store owners about putting her projects up for sale, like at the Swan Lake Store and Gate City Coffee. Then, she started taking her work to farmer’s markets.

“It was just fun to get out and talk to people, meet people and make some money,” Meyer said. “Why not make money?”

As Meyer kept working on her craft, she found that she enjoyed making unique art. Many of her birdhouses have different themes, like a bird barn house and a bird school house.

Meyer also makes woodcraft flower decorations, cutouts of Idaho as well as hats and t-shirts.

A collection of wood carvings by Jody Meyer. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

Meyer creates different kinds of designs with her art. While people are often attracted to the same kinds of designs, she says there are others who are drawn to something completely different.

“I really do enjoy the art side of it because it’s unique and everyone’s different. Every little piece is different,” Meyer said.

To view more of Meyer’s creations, visit her Facebook page or go to her Etsy shop.