Spice is our Pet of the Week - East Idaho News

Spice, a 4-year-old female German shepherd, loves interacting with other dogs her size.
The staff at Snake River Animal Shelter is hoping to find a good home for her, preferably a family with older kids because of her size.
Spice is partially house trained, fully-vaccinated, chipped and spayed.
For additional information about Spice or other animals, stop by the SRAS at 3000 Lindsay Boulevard. You can also visit the website or Facebook page.
