Texan who was stuck in east Idaho hospital reunited with her children - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A mother from Texas has been reunited with her children after a months-long separation in an east Idaho hospital.

Britnay Campbell-Martin was treated at Portneuf Medical Center for over four months while her five-year-old and one-year-old sons, Tabryis and Braylon, were at home in Texas City, Texas. On March 16, Campbell-Martin was reunited with her children after Dr. Fahim Rahim took up the task of getting her medical care transferred to her home.

“As first, I was a debbie downer thinking maybe I was going to die. But now that I’m home, I don’t feel that way. I’m focused on staying here for my boys,” Campbell-Martin said.

On November 7, Campbell-Martin experienced a life-threatening head-on collision while riding with her cousin, Kiara Cooper. Cooper and the driver of the other vehicle, Timothy Swanson, died at the scene.

Campbell-Martin was flown by air ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in critical condition. Rahim became a part of her care team and said she also faced a real chance of death.

“The chances of survival were pretty slim,” Rahim said.

Despite this, she survived the crash and began the path to recovery. But as months dragged on, Rahim questioned why she was still in Idaho and not at home with her children.

The time came for Campbell-Martin to renew her insurance benefits with Texas Medicaid. She was on a ventilator at the time and didn’t renew them, so the benefits expired.

Campbell-Martin has since renewed her benefits, but still hasn’t been reinstated. Because of this, Texas hospitals wouldn’t take over her care from PMC.

Rahim put the word out about her situation and used his professional connections to coordinate her care in Texas. He was amazed by the response.

Britnay Campbell-Martin, center, sits with her mother, Vicki Martin, left, and one of her doctors, Fahim Rahim. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

“(With) every hurdle, there was some solution, thanks to our amazing community,” Rahim said.

News coverage of Campbell-Martin, including an article on EastIdahoNews.com, “truly fueled the community to rally”.

The GoFundMe campaign launched by Rahim’s charitable organization, JRM for Humanity, raised $6,860 for Campbell-Martin’s expenses. JRM brought it to an even $7,000 to send her home.

Campbell-Martin also received help from a Pocatello business owner.

Due to hospital regulations, PMC could not give her one week’s worth of medications. Rahim reached out to Ed Snell, the founder of Ed Snell’s Pharmacy Shop, who gave her the medications and personally paid for them.

As the time for Campbell-Martin to return home got closer, Rahim noticed a change in her spirit and the atmosphere of her hospital room. Before, it was a “somber, dark environment.”

Eventually, “it was very joyous. You could see the hope. It’s like the sun was shining through the window and she had a smile on her face.”

Rahim used his professional connections built up over a 25 year career in medicine to make sure that Campbell-Martin continued to receive care after returning home.

Fresenius Kidney Care, a dialysis company with clinics all over the United States and a 10-year parter of Rahim’s, has taken over Campbell-Martin’s treatment. Rahim was able to find a doctor in Texas who would accept her as a patient.

“To see that kind of contribution from everybody, it was rewarding and (the) end result is her being home,” Rahim said.

Rather then tell her children she would be coming home, she wanted to surprise them.

When Campbell-Martin finally made it home on March 16, she waited on the porch until her family saw her.

Campbell-Martin said talking to Tabryis was what lifted her out of hopelessness while she was separated from them. He’d tell her how much he loved her and that she needed to come home.

Now that she was home, Tabryis wrapped her in a long hug.

The much younger Braylon took a longer time to warm back up to Campbell-Martin. During her early days at home, the one-year-old was “standoffish.”

Campbell-Martin being gone for so long made him feel like “how dare you leave me?” she described.

As more time passes with Campbell-Martin back home, Braylon is warming back up to her. Since she’s gotten back, both boys haven’t wanted to leave her side.

Though Campbell-Martin has stills feels weak and tired frequently, she still plays outside with them.

Campbell-Martin still has a long way to go. At some point, she’ll need a small intestine transplant, as well as a new kidney if her’s don’t recover.

She’s thankful for Rahim’s efforts in reuniting them.

“I’m extremely grateful for him and his family,” Campbell-Martin said.