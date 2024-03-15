The 'world's best security guard' is caught off guard during this Feel Good Friday surprise - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with Ashley and Ashley Outlet of Idaho Falls to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We recently received an email about a security guard making a difference in Idaho Falls. It said:

Roger is the world’s best security guard. Every day you come in to the State buildings lobby, you will see him there ready to greet you. Roger will always have a creative way when giving you directions that will be sure to brighten even the worst day.

Recently, Roger was having a tough day at work. You would never guess it though because anyone who came to him that day received a smile or a pleasant joke. I look forward to coming to work and seeing him in the lobby because I know even if he’s had a rough day, he’ll have a good joke for me. And I’m sure if you asked anyone in the Idaho Falls area that has met him, they would say the same thing.

I recently talked to Roger to ask what his plans were for the weekend. He responded by saying he will probably just hang out in his home. Could you guys please bring him a nice pick me up to use on a weekend?

We decided to surprise Roger and give him something to do on the weekends! Check out the video in the player above.